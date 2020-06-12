Gwen Singer Goes Scantily Clad While Showcasing Her Curves In Nothing But A White Thong

Gwen Singer flashed her curves in her latest Instagram update on Friday afternoon, as the sexy model revealed in her caption that she was doing a bit of reflecting.

In the racy snaps, Gwen wore nothing but a white thong bikini bottom. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while also accentuating her booty in the process.

Gwen’s lack of clothing also gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage, her toned arms and shoulders, and her rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the post. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen stood bent at the waist as she placed both of her hands on a chair in front of her and used her arms to cover her bare chest. Behind her was a mirror that allowed fans to see her curvy backside. The second shot featured her posing with her posterior toward the camera. In the final pic, she arched her back and looked away from the lens with a flirty smile on her face.

Gwen wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sassy ringlet curls that cascaded down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

The model also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eyeshadow and darkened brows. She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with glossy pink lips.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers immediately responded to the snaps, clicking the “like” button more than 10,000 times within the first 45 minutes after it was shared on her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 270 messages.

“These pics made me fall in love with you,” one follower wrote.

“Just adore your smile,” another stated.

“You are a freaking goddess,” a third social media user declared.

“As always. Stunning,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a pair of high-waisted slacks and opted to go shirtless while using a pair of well-placed suspenders to cover her chest. That post has earned more than 39,000 likes and over 800 comments to date.