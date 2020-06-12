Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Fit Body In Tight Catsuit While Hitting Golf Balls At Home

Instagram model Paige Spiranac flaunted her athletic figure while working on her golf game at home for her latest update. For the post, she was filmed in a body-hugging catsuit while she practiced putting on a practice green.

The 27-year-old is as well-known for her skills on a golf course as she is for her stunning good looks, and in this clip, she showed how her game has stayed sharp during the lockdown. Spiranac was filmed inside working on her close-range putting while her dog, Niko, enthusiastically watched.

There was a practice putting green from Perfect Practice laid out on the carpet. Spiranac, who is the self-professed “OG Insta Golf Girl,” wore her long blond hair straight down for the vid. The model rocked a tight black catsuit that came up to her upper thighs and had a plunging top with straps that wrapped around the back of her neck.

The clip began with her adjusting her stance as she readied her putt. She jokingly asked her dog the best way to approach the shot before taking it. Spiranac was hunched over, giving fans a view of her ample cleavage. She was able to make the short putt and celebrated by raising her hand and cheering. This got Niko excited, and the golfer knelt down to get a “high five” from the lovable pooch. The clip ended with Spiranac laughing as the dog wagged his tail.

In her caption, she joked about bringing Niko on the golf course as a caddy.

Spiranac uploaded the video Friday for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to see, and over 47,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after it went up. The blonde had over 600 comments as her replies were swamped with compliments and questions about golf.

“Do putting greens like this not make you practice hitting the ball too hard because of the slope?” one fan asked.

“What golf ball do you practice with indoors?” another inquired.

Multiple Instagram users commented on Spiranac’s furry companion

“Awesome Paige Niko looks like he is into golf,” a follower replied.

“I could’ve sworn he told you to putt to the left a little,” a fourth admirer joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Spiranac flaunted her assets in a tight white top. She was recorded on a driving range hitting balls in the revealing top and a short black skirt. That post earned over 114,000 likes and 3,300 comments from her loyal fans.