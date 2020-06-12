‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reacts To Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute’s Firings With ‘Likes’

Scheana Marie subtly shared her reaction on Twitter.

Scheana Marie is weighing in on the recent firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Days after Bravo confirmed that the two ladies would not be welcomed back to Vanderpump Rules for Season 9 as the network continued its efforts to combat racial injustice, Scheana took to her Twitter page, where she liked a few very telling posts from her followers in reference to Stassi and Kristen’s exits.

“[Scheana] really stayed winning after all this, such a icon,” one user tweeted, according to a June 12 report from Us Weekly magazine.

“I guess Scheana really is the #1 girl in this group,” a second suspected.

According to a third Twitter user, they are looking forward to getting to see a lot more of Scheana’s life on the upcoming ninth season of the show, now that Stassi and Kristen have moved on. The fan hopes to see Scheana’s boyfriend, Brock Davies, who she began dating at the end of last year, make his debut when the series returns.

“I hope it’s the Scheana show! She deserves more airtime! With her hot new mans [sic]. Scheana is nice and can be very upfront as well which is a good reality star!” they remarked.

While Scheana’s Twitter likes were quite telling, she has not yet directly addressed the news of their exit. The longtime Vanderpump Rules star, like Stassi and Kristen, has been appearing on the Bravo reality series since it began airing in January 2013.

In addition to Scheana remaining silent in a direct sense, the rest of the main cast, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent, has not yet released public statements about the firings of their longtime co-stars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi and Kristen’s firing from Vanderpump Rules came just a short time after Scheana suggested on Maria Menounos’ podcast, Better Together, that the supposed mean girls of the show were “winning.” After telling the host that her kindness is often mistaken for weakness, Scheana said she often feels as if certain cast members walked all over her and poked fun at her because she’s a forgiving person.

“The b*tches are winning! They’re the ones with most followers, they’re the ones with the most job opportunities!” she told Maria, according to a May 28 report shared by Us Weekly.

There is no word yet on when filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 will begin.