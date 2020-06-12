Bindi Irwin & Family Reopen The Australia Zoo, ‘Today I Cried, A Lot,’ She Admits

On Friday, Bindi Irwin shared a sweet and sentimental post on her Instagram page. She explained that it was time to reopen their Australia Zoo, and fans rallied to lend their support as she worked through this big and emotional day.

Australia Zoo, which was created by Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, closed nearly three months ago as the coronavirus pandemic escalated. In her lengthy caption, she related how difficult this experience had been and why it felt so emotional now.

The initial photo that Bindi included in her Instagram post showed her with her husband, Chandler Powell, her mother, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin. They were all dressed in uniforms for the zoo, and Bindi was leaning into Chandler as her mom and brother looked on.

The second photo showed Bindi with a walkie-talkie in her hand. Chandler looked down at her proudly and again, her mom and brother stood nearby and watched her.

In her caption, Bindi explained the walkie-talkie moment. She said that she was the one who made the announcement to the entire Australia Zoo crew that they had officially reopened again. She said that they had spent 78 days wondering if they would ever be able to open their doors to guests again.

Bindi added that they all felt the weight of the world pressing down on them as they worried about paying the bills and caring for their animals. Upon reopening, she said that she cried as she felt an overwhelming joy about opening the zoo’s doors again. It sounds as if all of the stress she had endured about this played a big role as well.

Fans clearly loved this post. In the nine hours after Bindi had initially posted the update, more than 250,000 of her 3.5 million followers had already liked it. In addition, more than 1,200 people commented.

“Love this pic Bindi. Your dad would be very proud,” noted one fan.

“That’s so amazing! What a feeling that would have been to make that radio call!” a follower shared.

“Best news today bless you all and we cannot wait to revisit your magical wildlife wonderland,” someone else detailed.

This coronavirus pandemic weighed on Bindi in a number of big ways. Not only was she worried about the zoo and how to manage the shutdown, but her wedding plans needed to be altered, too. Bindi and Chandler canceled the plans they had for a bigger wedding and instead held a very small ceremony in March.

The Australia Zoo is just one of many places opening back up again around the world. Fans of Bindi and her family will be hoping that this process goes smoothly.