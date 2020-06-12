Rianna Conner Carpenter Exposes Major Skin In New Steamy Photograph

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter took to her Instagram page on Friday and mesmerized her fans with another hot snapshot, one in which she exposed major skin.

In the picture, Rianna — who is a former U.S. Marine veteran – could be seen rocking a denim jacket that featured long sleeves with folded cuffs and large silver buttons on the front. She wore nothing underneath the jacket and left it unbuttoned to spice things up. The jacket was so short that it could only manage to censor her nipples. Nonetheless, the risque garment enabled her to flaunt major underboob.

She teamed the jacket with a pair of jeans that drew attention toward her taut stomach and sculpted abs. The NSFW picture can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup. The application seemingly comprised a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. It looked like she wore a nude lipstick, opted for shimmery nude eyeshadow, a brown blush, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows.

Rianna wore her blond tresses down and styled them in soft, romantic curls, allowing them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Huntington Beach, California. For the shoot, she could be seen standing against a gray background. She tugged at her jeans, lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips, and looked straight at the camera.

Rianna included a long caption with her post in which she used a motivational quote and informed her fans that the picture was captured during a photoshoot with a magazine. Rianna added that she had always dreamed of being featured therein. She also tagged several people in her post for acknowledgement, including her photographer, makeup artist, shoot coordinator, hairstylist, and her tattoo artist.

Within an hour of posting, the racy picture amassed more than 14,000 likes and about 350 comments.

“Babe, this is my favorite shot of you of all time,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“Absolutely gorgeous, can’t wait to see you on the cover,” another user chimed in.

“You are seriously a goddess!!” a third admirer wrote.

“You deserve to be on the cover of all major magazines because you are gorgeous and have worked so hard. Good luck, sweetie!” a fourth follower remarked.

The snap was also liked by Shani Hollywood, Jenna Shea, and Nikki Tormos.

Rianna is no stranger to sharing her skin-baring pictures with her fans from time to time. Not too long ago, she wowed viewers by posting a raunchy snap in which she could be seen rocking a barely-there metallic bikini, one that left very little to the imagination.