Jordyn Woods Rocks Black Sports Bra And Leggings For New Photo Series

Jordyn Woods shared gorgeous new photos to her Instagram page on Friday, that seemed to have been taken either before or after a workout.

In the shared images, Jordyn rocked a black sports bra paired with matching leggings and white sneakers. She wore her black box-braids loose and they fell to her waist from a side part. In the first photo, Jordyn sat on an exercise mat and there were two brown boxing gloves positioned in front of her. Sitting with her knees raised, Jordyn leaned forward as she looked up at the camera.

The second photo saw her lean against what appeared to be a boxing bag as she propped her elbow on her thigh and rested her face on her hand. In the third image, she leaned forward once more and placed her hand on one side of her head. Her pose in her final photo was similar to the one seen in image number two but in that snapshot, she turned her head to one side and stared off into the distance.

The post racked up close to 50,000 views in under 30 minutes and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Jordyn’s fans shared their positive reactions to the photos.

“Omg, you look so gorgeous, sis,” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Thick, hot, what more could I ask for?” a second Instagram user asked.

But a third commenter asked a question which implied that they thought that Jordyn’s face was thinner thanks to cosmetic procedures.

“How did you get your face so slim? Surgery or fillers?” they asked.

In her reply, Jordyn indicated that the slimness of her face was a reflection of her own hard work.

“…Or just working out,” she wrote.

Jordyn also responded to a commenter who asked her why she wore makeup to work out. Jordyn informed them that she was makeup-free in these photos and only wore faux lashes.

Jordyn looked sporty in her previous Instagram photo series as well. In those images, Jordyn rocked a longsleeved black leopard-print bodysuit with white sweatpants. Unlike her most recent photo series, Jordyn wore her braids in a half-up ponytail and seemed to wear more makeup in the previous snapshots. In each of the photos, she posed with a tennis racket and seemed to pretend to throw a served in one of the images.

“‘Jordyn show me your best game face,'” she wrote in her caption.

The post has been liked more than 750,000 times and more than 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it.