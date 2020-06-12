Sommer Ray Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny One-Piece For Sizzling Photoshoot

American bombshell Sommer Ray left fans around the world breathless on social media after she posted a series of revealing snapshots that displayed her famous figure on Friday, June 12. The beauty shared the new content with her 24.9 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed in a number of sexy poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of 10 photos. Sommer glowed as she posed while inside of a classic-looking car. She shared a pout and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens in most of the images, exuding a sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, as it appeared to be styled in slight waves — a deviation from her naturally-curly hairdo.

Sommer also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the images; a move that elevated her facial features and glammed up her look. The application seemingly included foundation, eyeshadow, a pink lipstick, mascara, and bit of blush.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a tiny ensemble.

The model rocked a hot pink one-piece that featured a ribbed design and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her body, and featured a plunging neckline that displayed a bit of her cleavage. Furthermore, the one-piece’s briefs also showed off her curvaceous hips and pert derriere as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style cut.

She finished the look off with a white belt that highlighted her slim core, a white cropped jacket, and white leather boots.

She did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her photoshoot location a mystery to fans.

The attention-grabbing update was met with instant enthusiasm and approval from fans, accumulating more than 580,000 likes in just the first three hours after going live. Additionally, more than 3,300 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and stylish outfit.

“Why are you so pretty,” one user asked.

“You’re the most angelic person alive,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful Sommer, love you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Ugh, you’re so perfect,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Sommer is no stranger to sharing juicy content of herself on social media, especially as of late. Just yesterday, on June 11, she stunned her fans with images of herself in a button-down blouse and crochet shorts, per The Inquisitr. Those photos have received more than 800,000 likes so far.