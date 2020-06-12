Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Crocheted Bikini

On Friday, June 12, American model Lyna Perez uploaded a suggestive Instagram post for her 5.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside in front of a building and gorgeous green foliage. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a brown-and-white crocheted bikini that featured a barely-there halterneck top and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

She sat with her shoulders back and her legs spread on what appears to be a concrete bench. The Instagram star hooked her thumb on the front of her bikini top and pulled the garment down. She tilted her head and raised her eyebrows, and there was a small smile playing on her lips.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep middle part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Lyna made her brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be subtle winged eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to include filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and pink lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she was “[t]hinking of a number 1-100.” Lyna explained that she will “follow” the Instagram accounts of commenters who wrote down the correct number.

Unsurprisingly, the post’s comments section was soon flooded with numbers. Many of Lyna’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Really you are looking gorgeous and so pretty,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You have a beautiful body,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely gorgeous and irresistible! What [an] amazing and perfect body! What a goddess!” remarked another follower.

“[You] are the most beautiful [woman]! Have a great day!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lyna has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.