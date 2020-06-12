‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Should Be ‘Reprimanded’ For Past Mistakes, Claims Faith Stowers

Jax Taylor accused Faith Stowers of crimes she didn't commit.

Faith Stowers doesn’t believe Jax Taylor should be allowed to retain his role on Vanderpump Rules after a number of his co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, were fired for past behavior that was deemed racially insensitive.

During a recent interview, Faith, who appeared on the Bravo reality series’ sixth season, said that someone should be looking into his past behavior, especially considering he falsely accused Faith of being “wanted by the police” years ago, which Stassi and Kristen also incorrectly alleged.

“I think for sure Jax needs to have somebody take a look into his behavior,” Faith told People magazine on June 11.

“It’s not fair to have Stassi and Kristen removed from the show when Jax continues to just get a slap on the wrist.”

In 2018, after learning Faith had an affair with Jax during the time he was dating their best friend, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi and Kristen called the cops and claimed Faith fit the description of a woman who was wanted credit card theft and drugging men. However, Faith wasn’t a wanted woman, nor did she commit any of the crimes her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars accused her of.

In addition to Jax taking part in Stassi and Kristen’s claims against her, Faith also recalled the time when Jax was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii during a cast trip after stealing a pair of sunglasses.

“We all know he actually robbed a store and got arrested,” Faith said. “He should at least be reprimanded,” she added.

Following his 2015 arrest, Jax said he felt horrible about what he had done before admitting to drinking too much prior to the theft.

“I am human. I made a mistake. I apologized to everybody,” he told The Daily Dish, via People.

“It was a humbling experience. So it was good. Some good came out of that, what happened in Hawaii.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Faith also said that Jax should be fired from his role on Vanderpump Rules during a separate interview earlier this week. At the time, she slammed Jax for mistreating the new cast members who have joined the cast since her exit, including transgender Billie Lee, who recently accused him of refusing to film with her due to the fact that she was trans, and Lala Kent.

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members,” Faith told Entertainment Tonight. “He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started,” she added.