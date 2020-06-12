Kim Kardashian Reveals Son, Psalm, Has Started Walking In Instagram Update

Reality TV personality, model, and business mogul Kim Kardashian continues to be active on her popular Instagram account, offering her 174 million followers on her platform updates on her family with hip-hop icon and confirmed billionaire Kanye West. She did so again on June 12, posting a series of photos with her youngest son — 1-year-old Psalm — as she revealed that the toddler had taken his first steps.

In the two-pic slideshow, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was shown laying with her son, who was wrapped up in a towel. Both photos featured Kardashian, 39, peering with adoration at Psalm as she held him on top of her. With the accompanying caption, Kardashian opined that her baby is “the sweetest,” in addition to announcing that he had just begun to walk.

The candid shots of Kardashian and her son predictably garnered a significant response on Instagram. One hour after hitting her feed, the update had accrued more than 1 million likes. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 comments were left by fans and admirers of the family.

“He looks just like Saint now,” wrote one fan, in reference to Kardashian’s older son.

“He is growing up so fast,” commented another.

“That is one beautiful baby, looks like its mother,” a third user remarked.

Elsewhere in the comment thread, a slew of fans congratulated Kardashian and Psalm on the baby’s big accomplishment.

Psalm just celebrated his first birthday on May 10, and Kardashian marked the occasion on her Instagram feed with a short video that showed him resting his head on his hand as he laid stomach-first on the floor. He unwittingly adopted a position that hearkened back to modeling poses made by his famous mother. In the adjoining caption to that share, Kardashian said that he completed their family. That video has garnered nearly 19 million views as of this writing.

Kardashian and West have four children together in total. In addition to Psalm, the Kim and Kanye dote on daughter North — who will be 7 years old on June 15 — 4-year-old son Saint, and 2-year-old daughter Chicago. One day before posting photos of herself and her youngest child, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a shot of all four of her kids, including the caption “My whole heart.”

Although good things are happening in the Kardashian-West household — with Psalm hitting a major developmental milestone — the situation around the world remains tense as protesters in the U.S. and abroad call for an end to racial injustice and police brutality. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, West has recently become a very public supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and some insiders are crediting Kardashian’s influence for that support.