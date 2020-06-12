Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Sexy Mix-And-Match Bikini

In her latest Instagram post, brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 751,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling double update in which she rocked a mix-and-match bikini that accentuated her curvaceous figure. The bikini Chloe wore was from the brand Missy Empire, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The bikini top Chloe wore was presented in a solid black hue, and it featured a unique off-the-shoulder style that added a feminine flair to the look. The top had short, puffy sleeves that were positioned on Chloe’s upper arms. Ruched detailing ran along the cups of the bikini top, and there was also a tie detail between the cups in addition to a bow element. The bikini top exposed a serious amount of cleavage, and also showed off her chiseled abs.

Chloe paired the simple black top with bold bottoms in a black-and-pink animal print. The bottoms had high-cut sides that stretched over Chloe’s hips, accentuating her slim waist and hourglass physique. They tied with bows atop each hoop, the strings hanging down beside her thighs. The skimpy bottoms were primarily made up of a narrow patch of fabric, and her toned legs were on full display.

She wore her long brunette locks down in a chic blow-out, with her bangs grazing her eyebrows. She sat on the ground in front of a gray tufted couch, atop a pale gray shag area rug. In the first snap, Chloe stared with at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

In the second snap, Chloe switched up her position and turned her gaze away from the camera. She looked off in the distance and rested one hand on her shapely hip as she showcased her tantalizing curves.

Chloe’s followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy snaps, and the post racked up over 5,100 likes within just one hour. The post also received 144 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Best body on the planet,” one follower remarked.

“OMG absolutely gorgeous sweetie,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“So sexy!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Can you do IG story how you style your bangs,” one fan wrote, captivated by Chloe’s stunning hairstyle.

Chloe loves to flaunt her hourglass figure in all kinds of sexy ensembles, from swimwear to lingerie. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a smoking-hot black lace bodysuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The ensemble showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had corset-like details that accentuated her bombshell body.