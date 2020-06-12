Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Top And Jeans

Celebrity Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou stunned many of her social media followers after she posted a new image of herself on Thursday, June 11. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 8.4 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model — who is perhaps most well-known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend — was photographed outdoors for the snapshot as the sun’s rays shone down on her. Stassie took center stage while standing directly in front of the camera, pouting and staring straight at the lens. She posed by popping one hip to the side, emitting a sexy vibe.

Her long brunette hair, which featured a few highlights, was styled in waves as her locks cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Stassie also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included a full-coverage foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, brown lipstick, bronzer, and eyelash extensions.

Still, it was her killer curves that took center stage in the photo, and she flaunted these with a stylish-but-revealing ensemble.

She wore a white top which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged the influencer’s bust. Stassie also went braless beneath the top — adding more sex appeal to the look. The model’s slim core was in evidence, and her top was designed with a triangular shape in the front that drew attention to her midriff.

She paired the garment with denim blue jeans — these were extremely form-fitting on her, highlighting her shapely derriere, hips, and thighs.

Stassie finished the look off with a few accessories, including a cross necklace, a bracelet, and a ring.

She did not reveal where she had been photographed. Meanwhile, in her caption she revealed who had done her hair color and extensions.

The image was met with a great deal of approval and support from her fans, garnering more than 880,000 likes since going live late Thursday night. An additional 2,400 fans also quickly took to the comments section to praise Stassie on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“Slaying,” one user commented.

“Sexy, beautiful, a [sic] hot,” a second fan added.

The influencer has taken to social media to post a number of sizzling snapshots of herself as of late. On May 27, she stunned her fans after she rocked tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr.