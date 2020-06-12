Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Top And Jeans

Internet sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou stunned thousands of followers around the world on social media after she posted a new image of herself on Thursday, June 11. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 8.4 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model — who is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend — was photographed outdoors for the snapshot, likely during golden hour, as the sun’s rays shone down on her. Stassie took center stage while she stood directly in front of the camera, pouting and staring straight in to its lens. She further propped her hips out, emitting a sexy vibe.

Her long brunette hair, which featured a few highlights, was styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Stassie also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included a full coverage foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a brown lipstick, bronzer, and eyelash extensions.

Still, it was her killer curves that took center stage in the photo, as she flaunted them with a stylish-but-revealing ensemble.

She wore a white top which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged the influencer’s busty chest. Stassie also went braless underneath the top — adding more sexiness to the look. Further on display was the model’s slim core, as she top was designed with a triangular cut in the front that showed off her sides.

She paired the garment with denim blue jeans that also showed off her killer curves as they were extremely form-fitting on her and highlighted her bodacious derriere, hips, and thighs.

Stassie finished the look off with a few accessories, including a cross necklace, a bracelet, and a ring.

She did not reveal where she was photographed. Meanwhile, in her caption she shared who did her hair color and extensions.

The image was met with a great deal of approval and support from her fans, garnering more than 880,000 likes since going live late Thursday night. An additional 2,400 fans also quickly took to the comments section to praise Stassie on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“Slaying,” one user commented.

“Sexy, beautiful, a hot,” a second fan added.

The influencer has taken to social media to post a number of sizzling snapshots of herself as of late. On May 27, she stunned her fans after she rocked tiny daisy dukes that showed off her enviable figure while she ate a hot dog, per The Inquisitr.