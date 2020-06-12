Plus-Sized Swimsuit Model Brielle Anyea Says She Was Told To Lose Weight And ‘Stay Out Of The Sun’

Brielle Anyea has been rocking the modeling world for several years now, but she tells Fox News that it hasn’t always been easy. After recently becoming a finalist for Sport’s Illustrated’s 2020 model search, she revealed that she had to fight to be accepted by the modeling industry, pushing back on its focus on weight and skin color.

After years of modeling, she said that she wasn’t getting a ton of work.

“I didn’t get a lot of jobs because [agencies] weren’t interested. To them, I was either too big or too dark. I struggled with this a lot because you’re being told in your face directly that you’re not enough,” she said. “I was told by top modeling agencies that if I even want to step foot in the casting process, I need to stay out of the sun and I need to drop a lot of pounds. It was painful. That can be very disheartening.”

The 24-year-old Baltimore resident says that she used to walk six miles every day, morning and night, and was “starving” herself to try to fit into the modeling sample sizes. But at one point, she decided that she would rather just be herself than try to fit the modeling industry’s standards.

“If I can’t get my foot in the door with the way I look, I’m going to build my own opportunities,” she said.

She began using social media to share messages of body positivity to encourage others who may be struggling with accepting their own appearance, joining other model activists like Iskra Lawrence.

Anyea says that she was shocked when she got the call telling her that she was a top 6 finalist in the Sport’s Illustrated search for a swimsuit model. She said that she felt like she’d been working hard towards such a win for years and praised the magazine for its inclusive approach.

She added that she has received messages from people who are excited to see her included in the SI lineup because she looks more like they do.

Anyea started her own swimsuit label MissesBrie, which features bikinis, monokinis, sarongs, and one-piece swimsuits that come in a range of sizes, from extra small to XXL. She says that she is excited to be a part of the change happening in the industry and happy to finally feel like she has made it.

The swimwear designer will appear in the upcoming issue of Sport’s Illustrated, which was shot in Turks and Caicos, along with the other five finalists, Kathy Jacobs, Clarissa Bowers, Jamea Lynee, Christie Valdiserri, and Tanaye White.