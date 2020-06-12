Avital Cohen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Crochet Black Jumpsuit

Avital Cohen took to Instagram on Friday to share a stunning new video of herself in an eye-catching outfit.

In the shared post, the Israeli fitness model rocked a black crocheted jumpsuit that featured a low-cut halter neckline. The outfit also included a large opening over the midsection which exposed Avital’s taut abdominal muscles. The design on the pants featured large holes that revealed the skimpy black thong-cut bikini bottoms that Avital wore beneath the jumpsuit. The top of the jumpsuit also offered a peek a the pink bikini top that she sported.

The video shoot took place outdoors in an area surrounded by trees. At the beginning of the brief clip, Avital caught a ball that was thrown by someone offscreen. Then she shook her hips before she walked over to a green lawn chair. She tousled her hair a bit as she sat down and then threw her head back as she soaked up the sun. The post was a bit of promotional content for an energy bar and Avital sampled the product at this point. Then the video cut to a clip of Avital kicking the ball down a sidewalk and ended with her kicking the ball offscreen.

The clip has been viewed over 250,000 times since its upload and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their adulation for Avital.

“I really love your outfit and it looks beautiful on you,” one fan wrote before adding a collection of heart and heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“This is just another beautiful video,” another Instagram user added.

“So beautiful, as always wow” a third commenter gushed. “You’re looking so so gorgeous as always babe. Just the prettiest angel ever. Happy Friday.”

Her soccer skills garnered some praise from her fans as well.

“Great soccer kick too towards the end of the video! Even Messi or Ronaldo would be jealous!” a fourth Instagram user commented.

While she had fun with a football in this video, Avital headed to a pool in a previous clip. She rocked a curve-hugging pink dress at the beginning of the clip but peeled it off to reveal a pink thong-cut bikini underneath.

“Appreciative of moments like this,” she wrote before adding a coconut tree emoji in her caption. “It’s magic.”

The clip has been viewed close to 600,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 1,100 Instagram users have commented on it.