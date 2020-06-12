Kayla Moody Dunks Her Backside In A Hot Tub In Steamy New Instagram Video

The model said that only those 21 and older were allowed in the hot tub with her.

Kayla Moody is steaming things up. In a racy new Instagram video, the model posed with her back to the camera, offering her followers a good view of her derriere. Kayla wore a skimpy black bikini in the video, which featured her dunking her backside in the water, only to bring it back up into the open air again, all in slow motion. As the video ended, she turned toward the camera, giving her followers a side view of her breasts, which are just barely contained by the bikini’s top.

In the caption, Moody told her followers that only people 21 and older are allowed in the jacuzzi with her and then asked who will be joining her.

Kayla wore her hair down for the video and turned her face toward the camera. As she submerged under the water, she left her mouth just slightly ajar, allowing it to turn into a smile as her backside came up above the water again.

The model appeared to be wearing some makeup in the video, including foundation, bronzer, and blush, as well as mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

In the 10 minutes since the video was published, Kayla’s more than 840,000 followers have already rushed in to show their appreciation. The video has already received more than 50 comments, many of them saying that they’d been totally blown away by the post.

“Anyone else feeling a little dizzy?” one user asked the group.

“These slo-mo videos are amazing!!!” another remarked.

Some users also suggested that they’d be open to accepting her invitation.

“I can join you.. but I can’t handle your hotness.. wooow,” a third user commented.

“I couldn’t control myself in there,” yet another person wrote.

The hot tub video put plenty of focus on Kayla’s ample rear end, but that’s not the first video she’s posted this week where she’s emphasized that particular asset. In a video posted yesterday, the model can be seen running a hose over her derriere in very short jean shorts.

In the video, the hose poured water onto her rear end in slow motion, and Kayla rocked a white crop top in addition to the jean shorts. She had her hair down, and her face turned toward the camera in the video as well. In the caption, the model asked her followers how their Thursday is going and included a peach emoji for good measure. The post, which has been up for less than a day, has already received more than 250 comments.