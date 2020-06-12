‘Siesta Key’ Stars Alex Kompothecras & Alyssa Salerno Welcome Baby Girl

The MTV stars' little princess has arrived.

Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. The MTV stars celebrated the arrival of their baby girl days after posting a stunning third-trimester baby bump photo to Instagram.

The big baby news was first announced by Alex’s mom, Beth Bronson-Kompothecras, on Instagram. The proud grandmother shared a photo of what appeared to be the front gate to the family’s Florida mansion. The entrance was covered with pink flowers as Alex’s mom and his father, Gary, celebrated the arrival of their first grandchild.

In the caption, Beth described baby girl Kompo as “beautiful” and wrote that Alex and Alyssa will be “amazing” parents. She did not provide any details about her granddaughter’s birth date, size, or name.

In the comments section, followers offered congratulations to the family.

“Omg congrats! Beautiful presentation,” one follower wrote. “May God bless this new life brought to earth and may Alex and Alyssa enjoy this new and exciting phase in their lives.”

Others asked Beth how she will refer to herself as a grandparent, offering some suggestions.

“Congratulations!!! Grammy? Mimi? Grandma? We need to know what to call you!!” a second commenter inquired.

“Congratulations Beth and Gary – the coolest grandparents ever,” another added.

Others asked for the family to post a photo of the new bundle of joy.

“So exciting!!! Someone post a picture!!!” a fourth fan gushed.

As of this writing, Alex and Alyssa have not posted their own baby announcement or any photos to their social media pages.

Fans found out the two were expecting in December when Alex posted to Instagram to tease that he and Alyssa — a salon owner who he’s been friends with since childhood — were expecting a “little princess.” Since that time, she has shared pregnancy updates on her YouTube channel and on Instagram.

The news comes days after MTV released a trailer for the explosive midseason premiere of Siesta Key. In the teaser, cast member Chloe Trautman alleged that Alex was unfaithful to Alyssa with his ex-girlfriend Juliette Porter when the group took a trip to Nashville.

An extended sneak peek shown on MTV showed Juliette later calling Alyssa to tell her about the cheating, and Alyssa later confronting Alex about it.

As for Alex’s new role as a father, Juliette previously told Entertainment Tonight (via YouTube) that while she thinks fatherhood came “too soon” for him following their breakup, she still thinks he will be a great dad. The Siesta Key narrator added that she wishes her ex the best with his new life and that she even thinks Alyssa is “really good” for Alex.