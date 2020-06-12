Jojo Babie’s Dynamite Curves Pop In Skintight Dress With a Splash Of Citrus

In her Instagram bio, model Jojo Babie makes the bold claim that she’s “your favorite Asian girl.” However, she made her best effort to back up that statement with photographic evidence in an update posted to her feed on June 12 in which her dynamite curves practically popped out of a photo that featured her posing in a skintight dress emblazoned with lemons.

While wishing her more than 10 million followers a “Happy Friday” in the accompanying caption, Jojo fired a smoldering look into the lens of the camera as the garment barely managed to contain her ample bosom.

With trees and shrubbery providing a burst of color in the frame behind her, the 31-year-old social media star stood confidently before the camera with her dark eyes firmly affixed to its lens. As her long, blonde hair with naturally dark roots draped down over her shoulders and arms, Jojo held her fingertips to her left temple, as if to run her hand through its free-flowing locks. Meanwhile, her full, pouty lips were parted slightly in a manner most seductive.

Further down the frame, the teal, green and yellow-hued straps of her citrus-inspired dress pleasingly hugged her famously large bustline, revealing her cleavage in the process. The dress appeared to be tied together in the front at her curvaceous mid-section; its fabric perfectly accentuating the contours of her sinuous curves as well.

Just below the bottom edge of her short skirt, Jojo’s thick thighs and tight calves stood in vertical unison, seemingly projecting out from the stiletto heels that graced her delicate feet.

Within just 30 minutes of hitting her feed, Jojo’s most photo update had already captured the collective eye of her adoring masses, getting double-tapped to the tune of more than 15,000 likes, one of which came from fellow Instagram model Lindsey Pelas. Meanwhile, hundreds of comments had been left by her fans.

“Stunning as always bringing a smile to my day,” wrote on fan, adding the requisite stream of fire emoji.

“Are those lemons on your dress? If so, make the best of today, take some lemons and make that lemonade,” wished another, after which Jojo confirmed the fruit in question.

“You’re always my favorite, Jo,” said another commenter, no doubt echoing the sentiments of many of her followers.

