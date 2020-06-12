Jojo Babie’s Dynamite Curves Pop In Skintight Dress Boasting A Splash Of Citrus

In her Instagram bio, model Jojo Babie makes it clear that she has no shortage of confidence. She offered up some photographic evidence of said confidence in an update posted to her feed on June 12, one in which her dynamite curves practically popped out of a photo that featured her posing in a skintight dress emblazoned with lemons.

While wishing her 10.1 million followers a “Happy Friday” in the accompanying caption, Jojo fired a smoldering look into the lens of the camera as the garment barely managed to contain her ample bosom.

With trees and shrubbery providing a burst of color in the frame behind her, the 31-year-old social media star stood before the camera with her dark eyes firmly affixed to its lens. As her long, blond hair draped down over her shoulders and arms, Jojo held her fingertips to her left temple, as if to run her hand through its free-flowing locks. Meanwhile, her full, pouty lips were parted slightly in a seductive manner.

Further down the frame, the teal, green and yellow-hued straps of her citrus-inspired dress pleasingly hugged her famously large bustline, revealing her cleavage in the process. The dress appeared to be tied together in the front, and its fabric perfectly accentuated the contours of her figure.

Jojo’s thick thighs and tight calves were in evidence as well, complemented by the stiletto heels that graced her delicate feet.

Jojo’s most recent photo update captured the collective eye of her adoring audience, quickly garnering more than 15,000 likes — one of which came from fellow Instagram model Lindsey Pelas. Meanwhile, hundreds of comments had been left by her fans.

“Stunning as always bringing a smile to my day,” wrote one fan, adding a stream of fire emoji.

“Are those lemons on your dress? If so, make the best of today, take some lemons and make that lemonade,” remarked another. Jojo confirmed that, yes, lemons were the fruit adorning the fabric of her dress.

“You’re always my favorite, Jo,” a third commenter quipped.

Jojo’s latest share wasn’t the only one her army of admirers were able to enjoy on June 12. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, she also posted an update featuring a scandalous selfie in which she nearly spilled out of her top.