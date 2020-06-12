Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni Reportedly Lost ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Airtime Over Racist Tweets Prior To Being Fired

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were punished by production before they were fired.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni reportedly lost airtime on Vanderpump Rules months before Bravo made the decision to fire them — along with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute — due to racist posts previously shared to Twitter.

According to a June 12 TMZ report, producers of the Bravo reality series immediately started phasing Boyens and Caprioni out of the show after their offensive posts, including messages in which the n-word was used, resurfaced in January of this year — just as the eighth season of the show began airing.

As the outlet explained, sources confirmed to them that — at the time when the network learned about Boyens’ and Caprioni’s past posts — the eighth season had been filmed in full. However, after seeing what the two men had written online, the producers decided to re-edit the episodes in order to limit screen time for Boyens and Caprioni. Their confessional interviews were also reportedly reduced.

While the two men were included in the eighth season as full-time cast members, their Twitter posts, which were shared between 2011 and 2012, were allegedly enough to seal their fate when it came to the upcoming ninth season. In fact, producers reportedly found their messages to be completely inexcusable, and knew right away that neither man would be returning to the show after Season 8 wrapped.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which is currently airing on Tuesdays, Boyens and Caprioni addressed their past tweets while chatting with host Andy Cohen and boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Although Vanderpump reportedly took some heat for allowing Boyens and Caprioni to continue working for her at TomTom and SUR Restaurant, respectively, she felt they had learned from their mistakes and had grown from the years-old posts. She also allegedly had to wait on Bravo to make the final call in regard to their roles on the show.

“The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities,” Vanderpump told her Instagram fans and followers following the firings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Caprioni released a statement of gratitude for Lisa earlier this week — after his firing was first announced — and said that her support throughout his reality TV journey meant a lot to him.

“I appreciate Lisa for the opportunity she gave me,” Caprioni wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“She understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake. And, she also believed in my capacity to learn from it and change. For that, I will always be grateful.”