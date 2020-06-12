Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Insanely Small Bikini

Qimmah Russo has a fabulous figure, and she put it all on display Friday in her latest Instagram update. The fitness model posed in an impossibly small bikini while she spent some time outside.

Qimmah’s post, which consisted of three photos, saw her posing on huge boulders. She did not say where she was when the pictures were taken, but parts of the ocean were visible behind her.

The popular influencer wore a bikini that was about as small as it could get. The number had narrow, triangle shaped cups that barely covered her nipples, leaving plenty of her breasts on display. The bottoms were equally revealing with thin strings holding them in place. Qimmah accessorized her beach-day look with a collar necklace along with a bead bracelet and anklet.

Qimmah faced the camera in the first photo as she sat on a rock leaning back on her hand. With one one knee bent and her other leg extended, she showcased her muscular form. She wore a serious expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

The model struck struck a sexy pose in the second picture, which captured her sitting from a side angle. She leaned back on one arm with one knee bent. Her other arm rested on her knee while she gave the camera a flirty smile. The pose showed off her shapely hips and thighs.

Qimmah rocked the swimsuit in the last snap, which saw her standing on the rock. With her arms over her head, she flashed a big smile for the camera while also flaunting her tight abs and toned legs.

The model’s hair cascaded in waves over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included eye shadow, mascara and a nude shade on her lips.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 11,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Qimmah wrote about life being a journey.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to show the post some love.

“OMFG! You are insanely beautiful and your body is a sculpted piece of art!” one admirer gushed.

“You’re the most gorgeous woman,” a second Instagram user commented.

“You miss… are absolutely earth shattering. Bravo,” a third comment read.

“I no longer have any words, flat out speechless,” wrote a fourth follower

The model has left her fans without words more than once. Noe too long ago, she wowed them with a snap that featured her looking fabulous in a crop top and a pair of leggings.