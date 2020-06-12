Rachel Cook Says She’s Thankful To Be Back In Mexico While Sporting A Sexy, Mismatched Bikini

Things are starting to get back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and American model Rachel Cook wasted no time in making travel plans. Her sizzling new update consisted of three photos where she rocked the same sexy bikini in Mexico.

The first image showed Rachel in the center of the image as she gazed into the camera with her piercing blue eyes. A tag in the update indicated that she was at the Maria del Mar Boutique Hotel & Spa in Mexico. The room where she posed was decorated with a long, rectangular mirror that was encased in a wooden frame. The piece was situated under a bulky dresser that was filled with several small drawers. A few wooden shelves were lined with unique vases that came in a variety of different colors and shapes.

The first image captured her with shoulders facing the camera. She struck a confident pose and popped her right hip out while keeping her foot firmly on the ground. Rachel kicked out her opposite leg and used her arms to hold a brown-and-white striped towel behind her back. She set pulses racing in a skimpy, mismatched bikini that highlighted her killer curves.

On top, she sported a suit that boasted a traditional halter-neck style. The piece had a bright green fabric that popped perfectly against her bronze glow. Its cups were spaced far apart, and the garment left her decolletage completely bare. She opted for a pair of bottoms that were just as hot and had a powder blue hue. She wore the straps high on her hips, and only a small piece of fabric covered her modesty.

The second photo in the series showed Rachel posed in profile, which offered fans a view of her gorgeous silhouette. The last shot showed her posed at an up-close and personal angle. She styled her short brunette locks with sweeping bangs and pulled her hair halfway back.

Rachel kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a small pair of hoop earrings. She appeared to keep her sun-kissed skin almost untouched, aside from what looked like a small application of lipstick.

The post has been a hit with fans, and it attracted over 21,000 likes and 200-plus comments in a few minutes.

“Dope and you look good,” one follower gushed.

“Oh to be pretty like rachel. Love you babe,” another social media user commented.

“Your beauty is refreshing,” another fan added.

A few others simply referred to her as “beautiful.”