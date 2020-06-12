Tinsley Mortimer Speaks Out After Leaving ‘Housewives’ Mid-Season To Move In With Fiance

Tinsley Mortimer called it quits on The Real Housewives of New York mid-season, leaving the Big Apple to be with her now-fiance, Scott Kluth, in Chicago. After the June 11 episode showed her bidding her castmates and the show goodbye, she posted a message on her Instagram page declaring that she had found her “fairy tale ending.”

Tinsley’s tagline for the 12th season of RHONY was “Life isn’t a fairytale, but I’m hoping mine’s the exception.” Her farewell post plays off that statement.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv”

“Swipe for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!!” she added.

The message was accompanied by photos showing her and her former castmates hamming it up for the cameras throughout the years. One image showed her with Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps dressed up at a holiday party.

Other images featured Tinsley hosting the Big Apple Circus, modeling a wedding dress, and appearing with Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sonja commented on the post, taking credit for the couple finding each other. The fashion designer gave Tinsley a place to stay in New York City after she fell on hard times following her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.

After being introduced by former co-star Carole Radziwill, the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned years and was a storyline for several seasons of the show. Though they struggled to maintain their long-distance relationship, Tinsley and Scott finally got engaged in November 2019.

In December 2019, rumors ramped up that the socialite would be leaving RHONY after she didn’t join the rest of the cast and crew on a trip to Mexico. She also failed to appear in several episodes of the series after skipping out on filming.

This will be Tinsley’s second marriage. She was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer, who she divorced in 2010.

Season 12 of the Bravo show is currently on a several-week hiatus. The series will start again in July after the makers of the show had to take a break in production during the coronavirus pandemic, as Reality Blurb reported.