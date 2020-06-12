Reese Witherspoon Grieves Loss Of Longtime Friend

Her publicist Nanci Ryder passed from ALS on June 11.

Reese Witherspoon is grieving the loss of her longtime friend, publicist Nanci Ryder, In an Instagram share, the actress, producer, and businesswoman shared a series of photos with her followers to shed a light on Nanci’s life, and the impact she has had over the years as a friend and mother figure. Nanci died of complications due to ALS on June 11. She was 67-years-old.

Reese led off her post with a photo of herself and Nanci standing together. It was not clear when the photo was taken. The two women stood side-by-side in the image. Reese’s hair was cut quite short and she what appeared to be a black v-neck shirt. Standing alongside Reese was Nanci, who looked lovely in a print blouse with a gray scarf wrapped around her neck.

In the caption of the share, Reese revealed that Nanci was a woman with whom she always felt safe and protected. She explained that they met when Reese was just 19-years-old and their friendship and professional relationship had lasted for the past 25 years.

She stated that she and Nanci would regularly speak about everyday things, and Reese looked forward to their chats about life. Reese said she learned about Nanci’s health challenges six years ago after the publicist to the stars learned she had ALS.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), otherwise known as Lou Gherig’s disease, is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. Reese and other stars including Courteney Cox and Renee Zellweger would participate in yearly ALS walk in honor of their friend, wearing Team Nanci t-shirts. Reese featured three images of those charity walks within her photo feed which honored her late friend.

Reese also posted two selfies of herself with Nanci at various industry events. The final photo was a publicity shot of Nanci, looking lovely in a dark dress with a stunning statement necklace.

In 2018, Nanci was honored with the ith the ALS Hero Award for her continued work in trying to find a cure for the disease. ALS had taken away her ability to read her own speech so Young and the Restless star Don Diamont read it for her reported People Magazine.

Reese’s fans added their own condolences towards the actress for the loss of her longtime friend in the comments section of the share.

“Oh wow. Sorry for your loss. She seemed like an amazing woman. Holding space for you today,” remarked one follower.

“God bless the women who take young women under their wing and treat them like a daughter. So glad you had a fairy godmother. Rest In Peace, Nancy,” said a second fan.

“Praying for your heart as you navigate this tough loss. May heaven send you memories that remind you Nanci’s love and joy is still here with you,” stated a third Instagram user.