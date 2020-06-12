Krissy Cela Rocks Multicolored Sports Bra And Gray Leggings For At-Home Glute-Focused Workout

Krissy Cela trained her glutes in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a multicolored sports bra and a pair of gray leggings, the British fitness trainer started the workout with a combination of weighted hip thrusts and single-leg hip thrusts. She braced her back against a chair for this one and kept her knees and hips lifted while her feet were planted on the ground. For the first exercise, she placed a dumbbell on her pelvis and then lifted her hips repeatedly. After a couple of repetitions, she put the weight aside and placed the heel of one of her feet on the opposite knee. Then she resumed her hip thrusts.

Next, she performed sumo deadlifts into reverse lunge slides. She started the exercise with her feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and held one dumbbell in front of her. Then she leaned forward with her back straight until the dumbbell almost touched the floor. She performed a couple of these deadlifts before she placed the dumbbell on the floor and positioned a towel below one of her feet. Then she slid that foot backward as she bent her front leg.

Next, it was time for a combination of stiff-leg deadlifts and pulse squats. Unlike the previous video, she began with her feet slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart and held the dumbbell in front of her pelvis. Then she leaned forward to lower the weight. Four repetitions later, she put the weight on the ground. Then she crossed her arms in front of her chest and spread her legs for the pulse squats. To perform this exercise, she completed a full squat first and then followed that with a shallower knee bend

In the fourth and final video, Krissy performed a set of curtsy lunges. She held a dumbbell underneath her chin for this one and then took a large diagonal step backward.

The post amassed close to 10,000 likes in under an hour and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it.

