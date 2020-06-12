Nick Cordero’s COVID-19 Recovery Progress Hits ‘Numbers We Haven’t Seen In A While,’ Says Wife Amanda Kloots

Actor Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life amid an intense coronavirus battle, but his wife Amanda Kloots just revealed some good news. She shared a handful of videos via her Instagram stories on Thursday that detailed some improvements in Nick’s continuing COVID-19 battle.

The primary piece of good news that Amanda shared was that Nick’s ventilator settings had been reduced to their lowest levels in quite some time. Those who have been following this fight know that Nick’s lungs were severely damaged by the COVID-19 infection.

Clearing his lungs and getting him back to full strength has remained one of the biggest challenges that Nick needed to overcome.

Nick has relied on a ventilator for some oxygen and breathing support. However, as Amanda explained on Thursday, he’d made enough progress to rely less on the ventilator.

In addition, Amanda said that Nick’s lungs are starting to release some built-up carbon dioxide. Last week, she had asked people to share any insight or resources they had on resolving this issue. Now, Nick’s carbon dioxide levels are looking more normal, and that is certainly a very good development.

Given the ups and downs that Amanda and Nick have experienced, she cautioned that things could change again. She noted that anything can happen, and it usually does. Despite her caution, she admitted that the latest numbers of Nick’s had her feeling pretty cheery.

Nick’s wife also detailed that the doctors would be doing another round of stem cell treatment. She noted that referencing this procedure as a stem cell treatment is actually somewhat inaccurate, as she mentioned that it’s exosomes being utilized.

Regardless of the specific terminology, Amanda said they’d be proceeding with another round of that and she hoped for a good day on Friday.

Amanda also mentioned that a number of people had shared a recent article with her that they thought could pertain to Nick’s case. Another COVID-19 patient recently received a double lung transplant after sustaining severe damage to her lungs.

Unfortunately, Amanda explained, this is not currently an option for Nick.

She said that the doctors do not think he is strong enough to handle and survive a transplant. She said it’s just not a possibility right now as Nick remains very weak. However, Amanda did say that this might be an option down the road. For now, however, it’s not something they can pursue.

Nick’s battle against COVID-19 began at the end of March and he is still in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. He’s fighting hard, but it seems he’s not necessarily out of the woods yet. Amanda will surely update people again after this next treatment as the family’s fans continue to root for his full recovery.