Nearly Two-Thirds Of Americans Oppose Defunding Police, According To New Poll

A new poll reveals that nearly two thirds of American voters oppose defunding the police and/or at least some of the stated goals of the movement, ABC News reported.

Since George Floyd’s death, the movement to defund the police, which has been around for years, has gained traction. Indeed, in some cases, municipal governments have already promised action to move money from police budgets into other areas, such as social services, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As it turns out, however, not all Americans are behind those efforts.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 64 percent oppose defunding the police, while 34 percent support it. And asked specifically about reducing police budgets and redirecting those monies into, for example, mental health care, 60 percent still opposed it, while 39 percent support it.

Broken down along racial lines, the contrast is even more stark. Among black Americans, 57 percent support defunding the police in general, while 64 percent support moving money from police budgets to social programs. By contrast, among white Americans, 26 percent support defunding the police in general, and 33 percent back aspects of the movement.

Among Hispanic voters, 42 percent support both options equally.

The stark difference is clear when broken down party lines as well.

Among Democrats, 55 percent support defunding the police in general, and 59 percent support redirecting that money towards social programs. Republicans, on the other hand, overwhelmingly actively disapprove of defunding the police, with 89 percent in opposition. Similarly, 86 percent oppose moving money from police department budgets to other programs.

Among voters identifying as Independent, 67 percent oppose defunding the police in general, and 59 percent oppose moving police funds into other programs.

Political leaders, however, seem to have similar views when it comes to defunding the police. although the ways they have expressed those views has differed in tone.

As Fox News reported. President Trump is clear that he is in no way on board with any efforts to defund the police, and indeed, supports just the exact opposite.

“We’re not defunding the police, in fact we’re going the opposite route. We’re going to have stronger police forces,” he said during a roundtable discussion in Dallas.

Joe Biden, who is for all intents and purposes the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president in 2020, said that he opposes defunding police, but does support holding them accountable, with federal funding as a tool of upholding that accountability.

“I don’t support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community,” he said.