Bethany Lily April Shows Off Killer Curves And Cleavage In Sizzling Video For Redline Energy

British bombshell Bethany Lily April recent impressed many of her online fans after she posted an eye-catching new video on Friday, June 12. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 2.9 million followers, and the post instantly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model was recorded on what appeared to be a residential balcony. Bethany took center stage as she worked out in front of the camera, switching between a number of fitness routines that focused on her abs. The promotional video further saw her enjoying a Redline Energy drink.

Her long, highlighted blond locks — which featured dark roots — were pulled back into a high ponytail, and did not look to be styled as they cascaded down her back in slight, natural-looking waves.

She also appeared to be rocking a bit of makeup for the video, a move that brought out her natural facial features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, and a light brown lipstick.

However, it was her famous curves that stood out in the images, as she flaunted them while wearing a revealing workout ensemble.

Her white top featured a button-up design in the front, as well as two thick straps that went over her shoulders. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her bust. It further featured a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as her black bra. Bethany’s chiseled core was also on display.

She paired the tiny garment with a pair of black booty shorts that also provided little coverage, and these showcased her bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. The shorts also featured a high-waisted design that further drew eyes towards the model’s midriff.

She indicated that she was somewhere in London in the caption. The Instagram handles for Redline Energy and their CEO were also present in the caption.

The smoking-hot update was met with a great deal of support from Bethany’s fans, garnering more than 7,500 likes within an hour. Additionally, more than 300 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, looks, and revealing ensemble.

“You look so pretty,” one fan simply wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” a second follower remarked.

Bethany has posted a number of jaw-dropping snapshots of herself on Instagram as of late. On June 10, she wowed her fans with a sexy image that saw her go topless, per The Inquisitr.