Jade Grobler Flaunts Chiseled Body In A Neon Orange Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun At The Beach

Jade Grobler gave her 977,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday, June 11, when she shared a sizzling-hot update. The Australian bombshell spent some time at the beach, flaunting her killer figure in a brightly colored two-piece swimsuit.

In the snap, Jade was seen basking under the warm sunshine while enjoying the shallows. She was photographed from her thighs up and was presumably wet from a prior swim. She stood with her legs apart and brought her hands up to the back of her head, grabbing her hair. She looked down at the water as the photographer took the shot.

The model’s blond hair was damp, and her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed under the sun. Her stunning background consisted of clear turquoise blue waters, a yacht, nearby islands, and the bright blue sky.

Jade rocked a skimpy bathing suit that included a minuscule top. It featured classic triangle cups that barely contained her breasts, as well as a deep neckline. The plunging top displayed an ample amount of cleavage, which delighted many online viewers. The garment boasted thin straps that went over her neck and around her back for support.

The bikini bottoms that she sported were pretty low-cut. The waistline accentuated her chiseled abs and flat stomach and tiny strings clung to her slender hips, highlighting her slim waist. The swimwear’s neon color stood in contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

The angle made it hard to determine whether Jade wore makeup or not. However, it seemed like she sported perfectly groomed eyebrows in the pic. As for her accessories, she opted for a string necklace, as well as several string bracelets. She also rocked a navel ring.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about her upcoming travel plans. She also expressed her excitement about spending more time at the beach.

The latest addition to her social media page quickly garnered more than 21,200 likes and over 230 comments. Some of her admirers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Many raved about her incredibly fit body and her tan.

“What a lovely shot! Oh yes. I can’t wait for more bikini pics,” one of her fans commented.

“This post makes me want to go somewhere tropical!!! You are so blessed to have the job you like. Stay golden!” wrote another follower.

“Your hourglass body is so inspiring. Amazing snapshot! Escaping Winter in Australia sounds like a good plan,” added a third social media user.