NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Could Send Myles Turner To Warriors For Draymond Green

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Myles Turner and his future with the Indiana Pacers. With the emergence of Domantas Sabonis in Indiana, most people are expecting the Pacers to make Turner available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the potential trade partners for Indiana in a deal involving Turner is the Golden State Warriors.

According to Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut, the Pacers and the Warriors could explore a blockbuster deal that would send Turner to Golden State in exchange for All-Star power forward Draymond Green. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade proceeds, Frank believes that it would benefit both the Pacers and the Warriors.

“If the Warriors were to move Green and his bloated contract, he would create a nice amount of interest. Despite some struggled [sic] this season, the three-time champ remains a great all-around player. In this deal, the Pacers add another big to go with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. Green’s passing ability would be huge for both Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. In turn, Golden State picks up a center of the future to pair with Marquese Chriss while adding T.J. McConnell to improve its bench and gaining a first-round pick in 2021 from Indiana.”

Though Green is six years older than Turner, the deal would still be a no-brainer for the Pacers, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Green may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry, but he is capable of elevating the Pacers’ status in the league. He would not only give Sabonis and Victor Oladipo an All-Star caliber teammate, but also a veteran mentor who could guide them on their road to becoming a legitimate NBA superstar.

Turner would undeniably be an interesting addition to the Warriors, especially now that they are seriously aiming to immediately return to title contention in the 2020-21 NBA season. He would in no doubt become the starting center for Golden State, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins in the lineup. However, despite what he could contribute to the team, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors would be willing to sacrifice Green just to bring Turner to Golden State.

Green is still considered an important part of the Warriors’ core and one of the major reasons behind all their successes in the past years. If ever the Warriors consider trading Green, it would only be for a blockbuster deal that would allow them to land a legitimate NBA superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.