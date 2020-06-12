Jessica Weaver Says She’s ‘Dreaming About’ Travel Plans In Busty New Snapshot

Jessica Weaver added a sizzling photo to her Instagram feed that saw her in barely any clothing. The post was shared on her page a few hours ago and served as the perfect Friday morning treat for her massive Instagram fan base of 9.5 million-plus.

The photo captured the busty blond babe posed in a living room. A geotag in the picture indicated that she was in Orange County, California, where she currently resides. She positioned herself on a small gray couch that was situated in front of a solid white wall. The area was decorated with a mirror and a photo while a stainless silver vase and a black-and-white printed vase were hung in the corner of the room.

Jessica placed one hand behind her back and draped the other near her chest. She gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare and slightly parted her lips. Only her left leg was visible in the image — because of the way that the photo was cropped — but it looked like it rested on the ground. Jessica turned her shoulders to the side and left her fit figure on display.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ur6vXpDiX/

The model wore a white waffled robe draped off her shoulders and strategically placed her hands to cover her chest. She went topless in the image and left her ample bust well on display. The way that she posed also allowed her to flaunt her slender arms, shoulders, and collar. The babe went jewelry-free in the image, a move that ensured all eyes were fixated on her beautiful, bronze body.

The early morning photoshoot appeared to take place shortly after the model woke up. She styled her long, bleach-blond tresses with a deep side part, and her flowing mane had a few kinks in it. Her hair tumbled messily down her chest and back while one of her shoulders was left bare. Her look called for a natural application of makeup that appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a nude lip.

In her caption, Jessica shard that she is dreaming of being on a “beautiful island” and asked fans to share their recent dreams with her. The post has already been double-tapped over 36,000 times while an additional 1,300 have left comments.

“Goodmorning gorgeous young lady happy Friday have a wonderful weekend as well to you,” one follower commented.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great weekend I’m ready to go to live sports events,” a second chimed in.

“That’s a great picture of you that’s one of the best picture I have seen of you beautiful,” one more complimented with a few hearts.