Yanita Yancheva Rocks Striped Bikini In Poolside Snap

Yanita Yancheva looked relaxed and ready for the weekend in her latest Instagram update. The fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to show off her chiseled physique in a striped bikini while she chilled by the pool.

The Bulgarian beauty did not indicate where she was for the photo, but she was sitting next to an indoor pool. Blue lights in the ceiling, along with the blue water in the pool created a nice ambiance to the photo.

Yanita leaned back on her hands with her legs extended in front of her. The camera captured her from a side angle that also allowed her to show off the front of her body, as well as her ripped abs and ample chest. It also gave her an opportunity to showcase her curvy hips and toned legs. The ends of her hair and the lower part of her body appeared wet, suggesting that she had just come out of the water.

Yanita’s bikini featured brown, blue, and orange stripes. The top tied around her neck and had triangle-shaped cups that showed off much of her cleavage and a tiny bit of underboob. The bottoms had strings that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips.

Yanita styled her hair with two braids on the top of her head. A few tendrils framed her face while the remainder of her long locks cascaded down her back. Her makeup application included light eyeshadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a pink shade on her lips. She also sported a pale pink color on her long nails.

Yanita mentioned that it was Friday, and asked her followers about their plans.

It seems as though most of her fans were too distracted by the photo to read her caption, as most of the replies focused on how sexy she looked in the picture.

Some of her admirers thought she could not look any better if she tried.

“Absolute perfection!!!” gushed one follower.

“You look perfect,” a second comment read.

Other fans raved over how gorgeous she looked.

“You are one of the most beautiful woman on earth,” a third admirer chimed in.

“best ever fitness model my favorite,” wrote a fourth fan.

Yanita certainly works hard to stay in shape, and it seems as though her body was made for bikinis. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she enjoys flaunting it in tiny two-piece numbers, as well as form-fitting athletic wear — all of which her fans love.