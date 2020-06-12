Donald Trump Is ‘Sinking’ In The Polls Because People Are ‘Fed Up With Failures,’ Analyst Says

Donald Trump is sinking in the polls because the American people are fed up with his failures, according to a new opinion piece on Fox News from Leslie Marshall. The writer said chief among the recent failures from the president is his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. As of Friday, more than 113,000 people have died in the United States and Marshall and other analysts have previously said the perceived slow response by the federal government when the outbreak began to surface is at least partially to blame.

Marshall wrote Trump has played the role of Divider-In-Chief in regards to the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests that occurred all over the country as well. The president has embraced police and military forces on social media and has often called for them to end the protests with great force. Marshall said she believes this approach is another reason why the American public has grown tired of Trump’s antics and why Joe Biden is rising in the polls.

The analyst also claimed the president has found it far easier to try and play to his base, rather than attempting to win over voters.

“This is one more sign of the incompetent leadership of our reality TV president and it is also an unwise political move,” she wrote.

Marshall also said she believes Trump is taking a huge gamble in making no attempt to expand his support. Hilary Clinton won the popular vote by three million people but lost the election because of the electoral college, she said. The polls in various battleground states are no better than the national polls for Trump and she believes he’s making a large miscalculation if he believes the election is going to go the same way as it did in 2016.

The analyst believes Biden doesn’t need to do much to defeat the president in the 2020 election. What he has done has set him apart from Trump who she said tends to use national holidays as ways to poke his opponents. She said Biden’s staying indoors during the first wave of the coronavirus and being seen out in public wearing a mask paints a picture of a presidential candidate who takes risks seriously.

By contrast, Marshall pointed to Trump’s continuing refusal to wear a mask, even when he travels to places that require them of everyone else.

Marshall added she believes the American public is tired of a “tweeter-in-chief” who focuses more on himself than the country and thinks that will be his downfall in November.