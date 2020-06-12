Donald Trump Is ‘Sinking’ In The Polls Because People Are ‘Fed Up With Failures,’ Analyst Says

Donald Trump is sinking in the polls because the American people are fed up with his failures, according to a new opinion piece on Fox News from Leslie Marshall. The writer said that among the recent failures from the president, his most prominent is his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. As of Friday, more than 113,000 people have died in the United States. Marshall and other analysts have previously said the perceived slow response by the federal government when the outbreak began to surface is at least partially to blame.

Marshall went on to write that Trump has played a divisive role in regards to the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests that occurred all over the country. The president has embraced police and military forces on social media and has often called for them to end the protests with great force. Marshall said she believes this response has led to Joe Biden rising in the polls.

The analyst also claimed the president has found it far easier to try and play to his base, rather than attempting to win over voters.

“This is one more sign of the incompetent leadership of our reality TV president and it is also an unwise political move.”

Marshall added that she believes Trump is taking a huge gamble in making no attempt to expand his support. Hilary Clinton won the popular vote by three million people but lost the election because of the electoral college, she said. The polls in various battleground states are no better than the national polls for Trump and she believes he is making a large miscalculation if he believes the election is going to go the same way as it did in 2016.

The analyst believes Biden doesn’t need to do much to defeat the president in the 2020 election. What he has done has set him apart from Trump — who she said tends to use national holidays as ways to poke his opponents. She said Biden’s decision to stay indoors during the first wave of the coronavirus and making public appearances while wearing a mask has painted a picture of a presidential candidate who takes risks seriously.

By contrast, Marshall pointed to Trump’s continuing refusal to wear a mask, even when he travels to places that require them of everyone else.

Marshall wrote that she believes the American public is tired of a “tweeter-in-chief” who focuses more on himself than the country and this will be his downfall in November.