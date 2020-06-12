Melania Trump Renegotiated Her Prenup Before Moving Into The White House, New Book Claims

First Lady Melania Trump delayed moving from her home in New York City to the White House in 2017. At the time, it was reported that she was sticking around to keep her and Donald Trump’s son Barron in school, but a new book claims that she was renegotiating her prenuptial agreement and taking time to cool off after reports of Trump’s alleged sexual indiscretions hit the news.

As The Washington Post reveals, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by author Mary Jordan was written using interviews with more than a hundred people familiar with the first lady. Some of these sources say that Trump actually stayed back in New York in order to secure their then-10-year-old’s financial future by ensuring that he would be kept involved in the family business.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” Jordan wrote in the book.

Reportedly, Trump knew that she had bargaining power — despite an existing prenup that wasn’t lavish — because she had been married to her husband for longer than his previous wives. People close to the president also knew that she was a calming influence and had apparently asked her to come to Washington. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has been said to be “desperate” for his wife’s approval.

The first lady was allegedly also upset after the infamous “grab them by the p**sy” tape was released and several women, like Playboy Playmat Karen McDougal, came forward to say that they’d had sexual encounters with the soon-to-be leader of the United States, though she has claimed that she isn’t focused on his infidelities.

As a result, she reportedly stayed behind to calm down and “to amend her financial arrangement with Trump – what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron.'”

The book also pushes back on rumors that she isn’t interested in being part of the White House or married to Trump, a claim that is often reflected in the #freeMelania hashtag on social media.

Jordan says that the first lady is interested in fighting for a second term and “has told people she wants to win reelection.”

“There is ample evidence that from the very beginning,” the book claims, “Melania not only accepted and embraced Trump’s political aspirations but was also an encouraging partner.”

The book also says that the first lady and her husband are “avid creators of their own history.” Jordan says that Trump has falsely stated that she has a Bachelor’s degree, despite not graduating from the architecture school she attended. The Art of Her Deal also states that Trump is reported to speak five languages, though no one seems to be able to recall hearing her speak more than English and Slovene fluently.