Melania Trump Renegotiated Her Prenup Before Moving Into The White House, New Book Claims

First lady Melania Trump delayed moving from her home in New York City to the White House in 2017. At the time, it was reported that she was sticking around to keep her and Donald Trump’s son, Barron, in school — but a new book claims that she was renegotiating her prenuptial agreement, and taking time to cool off after reports of Trump’s alleged sexual indiscretions hit the news.

As The Washington Post reveals, Mary Jordan’s The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump sourced interviews with more than 100 persons ostensibly familiar with the first lady. Some of these sources claim that Melania Trump actually stayed in New York in order to secure Barron’s financial future by ensuring that he would remain involved in the family business.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” Jordan wrote in the book.

According to these claims, the first lady knew that she had bargaining power — despite an existing prenup that wasn’t lavish — because she had been married to her husband for longer than his previous wives. Jordan asserts that people close to the president also knew that his wife was a calming influence, and that the president had apparently asked her to come to Washington. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some sources claim that Trump may be “desperate” for his wife’s approval.

The first lady was allegedly also upset after the infamous “grab them by the p**sy” tape was released. Several women, like Playboy model Karen McDougal, came forward to say that they’d had sexual encounters with the soon-to-be leader of the United States.

As a result of these pressures — per Jordan’s purported sources — the first lady stayed behind to calm down and “to amend her financial arrangement with Trump – what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron.'”

The book also pushes back on rumors that the first lady isn’t interested in being part of the White House, or married to Trump — the latter claim often employed by the president’s critics via a #freeMelania hashtag.

Jordan posits that the first lady is interested in fighting for a second term, and “has told people she wants to win reelection.”

“There is ample evidence that from the very beginning, Melania not only accepted and embraced Trump’s political aspirations but was also an encouraging partner,” Jordan’s book claims.

The book also asserts that the first lady and her husband are “avid creators of their own history.” Jordan says that Melania Trump has falsely stated that she has a Bachelor’s degree, despite not graduating from the architecture school she attended. The Art of Her Deal also claims that although the first lady is reported to speak five languages, few recall hearing her speak anything other than English and Slovene fluently.