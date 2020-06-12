NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Trade Zach Lavine To Nuggets For Gary Harris And Michael Porter Jr

The Denver Nuggets might have succeeded to turn themselves from a rebuilding team to a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference, but as of now, they are not considered on the same level as other powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. In order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title, most people believe that the Nuggets still need more star power alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. One of the players that the Nuggets could target on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason is Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls.

In a recent article, Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut included the Lavine-to-Nuggets deal in the list of blockbuster trades that he would want to see in the 2020 NBA offseason. To acquire Lavine, Frank suggested that the Nuggets could offer a trade package that includes Gary Harris and Michael Porter Jr. to the Bulls. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the trade becomes a reality, Frank believes that it would help the Nuggets and the Bulls in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“If the Bulls do decide to move on from LaVine, adding a stud youngster in Michael Porter Jr. makes a lot of sense. He could team up with Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. to form an elite trio in the front court. For the Nuggets, this would be about going all in. Jamaal Murray is among the best young point guards in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is the single most-skilled center in the Association. Being able to acquire someone of LaVine’s ilk would make this team a top-end title contender moving forward.”

Lavine is still far from being a legitimate NBA superstar in the league, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Nuggets, giving them a very reliable scoring option behind Jokic and Murray. Aside from being a talented scorer, Lavine could also help the Nuggets in term of rebounding, playmaking, and defending the perimeter. In his third year with the Bulls, Lavine continues to show an impressive performance, averaging 25.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Joining an NBA team that already has two All-Star caliber players on their roster would force Lavine to make a huge adjustment in his game and accept a lesser role on the offensive end of the floor. However, once he finds a way to build good chemistry with Jokic and Murray, the Nuggets could form a “Big Three” that would legitimize their chance of capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.