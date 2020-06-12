Samantha Ware Reveals Real Reason She Called Out Lea Michele’s Actions

Actress Samantha Ware revealed the real reason she called out Lea Michele’s actions in a tweet, causing a firestorm of accusations against the former Glee star for misconduct toward her fellow actors over the years. In an interview with Variety, Samantha remarked that Lea began acting indifferent toward her from her first days as a recurring character during Season 6 of the series.

“I knew from day one when I attempted to introduce myself. There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided that she didn’t like me, it was very evident,” Samantha said in a statement to Variety. “It was after I did my first performance, that’s when it started — the silent treatment, the stare-downs, the looks, the comments under her breath, the weird passive-aggressiveness. It all built up.”

Samantha also alleged that Lea threatened her job. She noted in the Variety interview that she did not speak out because she did not believe she had an option to do so. Reportedly, when she did tell others regarding her experience, she was told that was the way Lea was and to not be upset by her actions. The actress felt that Lea was allowed to act in this manner because no one would put a stop to the behavior.

Samantha portrayed the recurring character of Jane Hayward on the series in 2015.

Samantha took offense to a statement Lea made on Twitter in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement at the end of May. On June 1, Samantha retweeted Lea’s statement and added her own remarks, where she claimed that during her time on Glee, Lea threatened to defecate in her wig.

Since Samantha’s statement, other celebrities came forward regarding what they alleged was bad behavior on the part of the actress. These included Lea’s Glee co-star Heather Morris, her former Broadway understudy for the play Ragtime Elizabeth Aldrich, and singer Jordan Pruitt.

Jordan, a former The Voice alum, tweeted her statements regarding the matter on June 4. Us Weekly reported her feelings on the matter via a statement.

“Everyone in Hollywood KNOWS that Lea Michele is a horrible human being …. she is a B*tch to everyone. We all know it … yawn. Moving on …”

In a statement, Lea said she did not recall making the remark Samantha found offensive. She claimed that one of the most important lessons that can be learned from these past several weeks was to take time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and think about anything one can do to address injustices.