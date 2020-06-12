Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Share Their Excitement Over Matt James Snagging ‘The Bachelor’ Gig

It did not take long for former The Bachelorette stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron to show their excitement over Matt James being announced as The Bachelor. ABC revealed this big decision on Friday morning via Good Morning America and Matt clearly already has Hannah and Tyler rooting for him to find love.

Granted, it comes as no surprise that Tyler is excited for Matt to hand out roses this winter. The two have been very close friends for years, and Tyler’s mom was even the person who initially nominated Matt to become a contestant on The Bachelorette.

It turns out that Tyler was one of the few people who knew about Friday morning’s big The Bachelor announcement. He was right by Matt’s side as during the GMA announcement and he shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of it all via his Instagram stories.

Before Matt’s GMA announcement, Tyler teased his Instagram followers that they should rush to turn the show on. As Matt did his segment remotely, Tyler filmed it from his viewpoint and shared some glimpses of the fun setup they had going.

After the big reveal, Tyler added another short video of him with Matt. He joked that if he had just been announced as The Bachelor, he’d probably have celebrated by going out for a beer. Matt, on the other hand, dragged Tyler out to run stadium steps with him.

It did not take long for Hannah to take to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to the decision to make Matt The Bachelor. She seemed thrilled, but completely stunned, so she definitely didn’t know about this prior to Friday morning.

Hannah said that she has never been more excited about a lead announcement than she is over Matt. She teased that she will immediately be printing T-shirts rooting for Matt and she told fans that they are really lucky to have him handing out roses.

This is certainly a big endorsement. As Life & Style noted at the time of The Bachelorette finale last year, Matt publicly dissed Hannah after she asked Tyler out for a drink. Matt had his bestie’s back, but this past spring, his opinion of Hannah changed dramatically.

Matt, Hannah, Tyler, and a few others spent several weeks together in March at the Cameron family home quarantining with one another. It did not take long for Matt and Hannah to set aside their prior differences and become quite close to one another.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans may not be entirely cohesive in their reaction to this announcement, but Tyler and Hannah are clearly all for it. It’s not known yet exactly when Matt will begin filming or when his season can air, but everybody will be anxiously waiting for more information.