John Bolton Alleges Additional Misconduct By President Trump In New Book

John Bolton’s new book will detail additional misconduct by President Donald Trump in addition to his actions with Ukraine, Axios reported. The former White House national security adviser recently decided to release his book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, despite delays from the Trump administration as it searched the manuscript for potential classified information.

Bolton’s book’s release date is June 23, and it contains direct quotes from the president and other Trump administration officials. Axios published an excerpt from the epilogue.

“As if impeachment were not enough, I also found myself confronting the daunting challenge of fighting an incumbent President determined to prevent publication of a book about my White House experiences. Trump behaved typically, directing the seizure and withholding of my advisors’ personal and other unclassified documents, despite numerous requests for their return; obstructing my Twitter account; and making outright threats of censorship,” Bolton wrote.

Bolton said that Trump’s reaction to him was mean-spirited as well as unconstitutional, and he faced threats of censorship from the president’s administration. The author of the inside look into Trump’s presidency had some words for the president.

“My reaction … my response? Game on.”

Great meeting today with Cindy and Fred Warmbier. Sadly, they know better than anyone of the brutality and dishonesty of the Kim Jung Un regime. pic.twitter.com/nCUjto8RVU — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 21, 2020

Last year, the United States House of Representatives impeached the president, in part, because of a phone call to the president of Ukraine, where he appeared to ask for something in exchange for funding that Congress had approved for the country, The Hill reported. The articles of impeachment against Trump included abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but early this year, the U.S. Senate voted not to remove Trump over the articles that the House sent.

Although it appears as if Bolton and his publisher intend to continue with the scheduled release date for the book earlier this week, the White House lawyer claimed that it needs more revisions. Charles Cooper, Bolton’s attorney, said that the book is within the guidelines to protect national security, and he also noted that the White House attempted to use Bolton’s non-disclosure agreement to prevent some of the information from seeing publication.

It is unclear what other countries or types of misconduct Bolton’s book reveals about Trump because the excerpt did not detail those claims. The Inquisitr previously reported that Bolton intends to promote his 592-page work with a media campaign leading up to the date it hits shelves. The president said he would try to block the book, but so far, the former national security adviser is moving forward with its publication without approval.