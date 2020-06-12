Lorena Rae Slays In Steamy Black-And-White Lingerie Spread

German model and Victoria’s Secret alum Lorena Rae has owned the runway during some of the biggest fashion shows on the planet. For her June 12 Instagram update, however, the 25-year-old showed she doesn’t require a large, celebrity-laden crowd — or an army of photographers — to create scintillating imagery. She can do it all from the comfort of her own home, as evidenced by a steamy black-and-white photo spread featuring her incredible body adorned in lacy lingerie.

With an accompanying caption that stated she had built her own home studio, Rae undoubtedly thrilled her nearly 2 million Instagram followers with a pictorial that may have rivaled her May/June cover shot for Maxim.

In all four photos included in the slideshow update, Rae wore the same lacy lingerie. The lingerie clung to her slender body and boasted thin straps that ran over her shoulders. However, her pose varied from shot to shot.

The first photo in the spread was a fairly straightforward shot in which Rae stood tall before the camera, her hands touching at the fingertips while partially masking her midriff. Her eyes were wide open, and she offered a hint of a smile while striking a stance.

In the second photo, Rae had turned her body away from the camera for a profile shot. With her eyes closed, the German model had flung her head back, causing her long hair to flutter in the air. The picture was seemingly taken just as this movement began to occur.

Rae rounded out the session with two more photos. In one, she tilted her head to one side, causing her locks to flow tumble over her left shoulder. In the other, she rested a hand upon her hip and peered ahead confidently.

Within just a few short hours of going live, Rae’s latest Instagram offering had generated significant interest, garnering nearly 100,000 likes and 500 comments from a myriad of seemingly smitten admirers.

“You’re so gorgeous, I love the 2nd pic,” wrote one fan.

“Need a booty shot please,” pleaded another.

“Wow! This motivates me to be my best self,” a third follower remarked.

As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, opting for a black-and-white photo session is nothing new for Rae. On May 27, she slayed in a bright, two-piece bikini in a photo that employed the same monochromatic hues. Rae’s fans and followers always anticipate high-quality shares coming from her social media accounts, and she rarely disappoints on this score.