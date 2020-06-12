Fitness Model Casi Davis Rocks Thong Bodysuit In Racy New Photo

Casi Davis teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 11, with her most recent post. The American fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to share a new photo in which she smoldered in a skimpy bodysuit that put her toned booty front and center.

The photo showed Davis indoors as she posed in front of a mirror. The camera was positioned behind her in such a way that captured both her backside and reflection, while preventing the viewer from seeing the photographer. Davis glanced at the viewer through the mirror, pouting her lips and keeping her eyes focused. She placed her back leg in front of the other, pushing her booty toward the camera. She crossed both arms over her stomach, as if giving herself a hug.

Davis wore a blueish-gray bodysuit made of a thin, soft fabric that clung to her torso. It had a minuscule thong back that bared most of her strong glutes. The suit had a V-shaped cutout in the front, which allowed Davis to show off a bit of her cleavage. It featured thick straps that were placed over the shoulder. Davis revealed in the caption that her suit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram.

Davis wore her blond locks in a middle part and styled down in her signature curls that tumbled down her back. She also wore flattering makeup, seemingly black liner for a winged effect, mascara, nude lipstick and blush.

Davis paired her photo with a line from the famous song “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson. Her post proved to be popular with her adoring fans, who liked it more than 46,100 times in under a day. It also received more than 430 comments, with Instagram users using the space to engage with the message in her caption and to praise her killer looks.

“Be the change you want to see in the world. And I see all,” one of her fans wrote.

“MJ always knew what to say,” replied another user.

“Thats a lot of heaven,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are my fitness motivation! Hot hot hot!” raved a fourth fan.

Earlier this week, Davis once again delighted her fans with another racy share, as The Inquisitr has noted. In the photo, she was shown on all fours while wearing a tight-fitting white dress. It featured thin straps over her shoulders and was cut in a simple style. As she positioned herself, her pert derriere was on display in the form-fitting item. A small white clutch bag was positioned in front of her. Her outfit was also from Fashion Nova.