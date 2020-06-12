Fitness Model Casi Davis Rocks Thong Bodysuit In Racy New Photo

Casi Davis teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 11, with her most recent post. The American fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a new photo in which she smoldered in a skimpy bodysuit, one that put her toned booty front and center.

The photo showed Davis indoors as she posed in front of a mirror. The camera was positioned behind her in a way that captured both her backside and her reflection. Davis glanced at her audience via the mirror, pouting and keeping her eyes focused. She placed her left leg in front of the other, pushing her booty toward the camera. She crossed both arms over her stomach, as if giving herself a hug.

Davis wore a blueish-gray bodysuit made of a thin, soft fabric that clung to her torso. It had a minuscule thong back that bared most of her muscular rear end. The suit boasted a V-shaped cutout in the front, which allowed Davis to show off a bit of her cleavage. The garment featured thick straps that were placed over the shoulder. Davis revealed in the caption that the suit was produced by Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Davis wore her blond locks in a middle part, styled down in curls that tumbled down her back. She also wore flattering makeup, having seemingly applied black liner for a winged effect, mascara, nude lipstick, and blush.

Davis paired her photo with a line from Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”. Her post proved to be popular with her adoring fans, who liked it more than 46,100 times in under a day. The share also received more than 430 comments.

“Be the change you want to see in the world. And I see all,” one of her fans wrote.

“MJ always knew what to say,” replied another user.

“Thats a lot of heaven,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are my fitness motivation! Hot hot hot!” raved a fourth fan.

Earlier this week, Davis once again delighted her fans with another racy share, as The Inquisitr noted. In that earlier photo, she was shown on all fours while wearing a tight-fitting white dress. As she positioned herself, her pert derriere was on display in the form-fitting item. A small white clutch bag was positioned in front of her, and this racy outfit also came courtesy of Fashion Nova.