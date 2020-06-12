Ana Cheri Tugs At Animal-Print Bikini, Flaunts Dangerous Curves While Sitting In The Sun

Ana Cheri showed off her stunning curves in a new Instagram post shared on Friday morning. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a skimpy yet flattering animal-print bikini as she posed outside on a beautiful day. Ana’s look did nothing but favors for her body, and likely drove some of her fans wild.

The photo showed Ana sitting on a white outdoor couch, the furniture placed near a window. Pillows and blankets could be seen on both side of the model. In the reflection provided by the window, tall plants and the other side of the home could be seen. A beautiful blue sky was also in evidence. It appeared to be a sunny day as the rays shone down on Ana, highlighting her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Ana’s look included a demi-cut top in white, black leopard-print spots and a small ring cut-out in the center adding some flair. The low-cut top did little to contain Ana’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. A fair amount of sideboob was on display as well.

Ana’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and matching U-shaped bottoms. The front of the bikini remained low on Ana’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, shapely legs were exposed.

Ana accessorized with a silver ring on her finger. She also rocked a mostly natural makeup look, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lip gloss. The babe’s long, brown hair was styled in loose waves that fell down her shoulders.

Ana leaned back on the couch with one leg bent in front of her. She pulled at her bikini strings playfully and arched her back in a way that showed off her physique. Ana rested her elbows on the back of the couch and smiled gently at the camera.

Ana’s post garnered more than 87,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are the most beautiful thing my eyes see,” one fan wrote, adding red hearts to their comment.

“You are gorgeous and I love this look,” another user added.

“Too hot to handle ugh,” a third follower wrote.

Ana almost always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. The model shared another post this week in which she rocked a T-shirt and ripped shorts, teasing her audience.