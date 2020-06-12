Dua Lipa Poses In White Crop Top & Tiny Shorts For Latest Instagram Upload

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The British singer uses the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a short-sleeved, loose-fitted white crop top that featured black text written across the chest. The shirt displayed her toned midriff and the tattoo inked on her arm. Lipa paired the top with tiny white shorts that had frayed hems and sheer black tights. She accessorized with a gold ring and earrings. She recently dyed her hair a cherry red on top but left it dark underneath. She styled her wavy shoulder-length locks down with a middle part and kept her nails short with no polish. For her makeup application, the singer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

In the photo, she was captured inside a kitchen. The entertainer was snapped leaning forward with one hand placed on a granite countertop. Lipa raised her other arm and looked up at the ceiling. She was photographed from the mid-profile, which helped showcase her figure. She parted her lips and pushed one leg forward as she posed.

For her caption, the 24-year-old insisted that the brighter her hair, the closer she is to God.

She geotagged her upload with London, letting fans know where the photo took place. In a separate Instagram upload, Lipa revealed she was spending her quarantine with her model boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 9,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 46.8 million followers.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AS ALWAYS AND ILYSM DUA,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Love love love the hair,” another devotee shared.

“You will always be closer to God because you are literally an angel,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“When I’m watching you at your concert I’ll also be closer to God,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her newly dyed hair in a loose-fitted multicolored tie-dye jumper made out of fluffy material. Lipa wore her hair down and appeared to have applied a glossy lip and mascara for the promo shot that took place at midnight. She posted three photos that were taken indoors in front of a brick wall. The images were seemingly taken with a self-timer.