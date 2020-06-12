Sarah Houchens Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

Sarah Houchens returned to her Instagram on Friday with a racy new post that added some serious heat to her page. The model flaunted her enviable figure while declaring she was “in need of some vitamin sea.”

The multi-slide upload included two selfie photos and a short video clip that were taken inside her apartment in Washington, D.C., as indicated by the geotag on the post. Sarah posed at a variety of angles in front of a full-length mirror as she worked the camera of her cell phone, offering her audience of over 908,000 people almost a complete view of her gym-honed physique.

Sarah certainly looked ready to head outside for a day by the ocean as she was clad in a tiny bikini from BoutineLA that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The sexy two-piece was in a cherry red hue that popped against the fitness trainer’s allover tan, much of which was left on display due to its scandalous design.

Sarah looked smoking hot in an underwire-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its band wrapped tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame, while the number’s deep left her bronzed decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The matching bottoms of the set were even more risque, much in part to its cheeky design that exposed Sarah’s round booty almost in its entirety. The swimwear also boasted a daringly high-cut style that allowed the star to show off her muscular thighs and trim waist. Her flat midsection and chiseled abs were in full view as well.

Sarah’s only accessory was a thin silver ring, giving her barely-there ensemble a hint of bling without taking any attention away from her impressive bikini body. She wore her platinum tresses down in a sleek middle part, and sported a minimal amount of makeup to let her natural beauty shine. The application looked to include a clear lip gloss and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

The new addition to Sarah’s feed quickly garnered attention from her hundreds of thousands of followers. It has amassed nearly 6,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Holy beautiful fitness goddess,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“You’re so hot,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking insane,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah may not be getting much “vitamin sea” lately, but she is finding plenty of time to rock a bikini. Earlier this week, the social media sensation stunned her fans again when she rocked a cheeky teal two-piece that left little to the imagination. The look proved to be another hit, racking up over 19,000 likes and 445 comments to date.