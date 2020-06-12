Kate Upton Rocks Tiny Shorts That Showcase Her Toned Legs In Instagram Video

Actress and model Kate Upton gave her 6.2 million Instagram followers a peek into how she maintains her toned physique with a short video clip shared to her Instagram page. While Kate didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, she appeared to be in her home. She stood in the middle of a gray rug with a gray couch visible in the background, as well as some other elements of her home in the frame, such as a baby stroller.

Kate rocked a sleeveless white Nike tank top with a high neck that hid her cleavage. The garment was loose-fitting, skimming over her curves and not highlighting her hourglass figure.

However, Kate paired the simple white tank with sexy black shorts that had white trim around the hem. The shorts showcased her toned legs to perfection, and were so tiny they were barely visible beneath the hem of her tank top.

Kate had her blond locks pulled up in a ponytail, keeping her hair away from her face while she exercised. She had on a pair of sneakers, and did several reps of an exercise with a kettlebell while her trainer Ben Bruno coached her virtually.

Kate didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup as she got her sweat on, and was focused on executing the movements her trainer had assigned. Throughout the video clip, her trainer can be heard counting her reps as she struggled through some of the later ones.

At one point in the video, Kate bent forward, showing that her tank had a cut-out detail on the back that revealed her white sports bra. She finished the video by joking around with her trainer about her age, and looked stunning in the short clip.

Kate’s fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her fitness regime, and the post racked up over 44,600 views within just 23 minutes. It also received 69 comments from her fans.

“You’re inspiring me to work out… I’ll continue contemplating it,” one fan remarked.

“Happy 28 years to you gorgeous,” another fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“At least you’re smiling and laughing. Well done Kate!!!” one fan added encouragingly.

“Great, I wouldn’t even make it to 10,” another follower wrote, impressed by Kate’s amount of reps.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate shared a stunning snap to celebrate her birthday. She rocked a tropical-printed ensemble that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and posed in her kitchen with a gorgeous pastel-colored cake on the counter beside her. She had a smile on her face and a glass of champagne in her hand as she enjoyed her special day.