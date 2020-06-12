Sonja Morgan Seemingly Attempts To Steal The Spotlight From ‘RHONY’ Co-Star, Tinsley Mortimer, Fans React

The Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer announced her departure from the show via Instagram on Thursday. Her co-star, Sonja Morgan, responded and attempted to bring some attention her way.

Tinsley’s post thanked her fans for supporting her. The seasoned reality star called her time on the show “a fun experience” and insisted that without The Real Housewives of New York City, she would not have met her “prince charming.” Tinsley is engaged to the founder of Coupon Cabin, Scott Kluth. The pair had been dating on and off for several years. Tinsley was very vocal during her time on the show about her deep desire to get married and have children.

Tinsley’s friend and co-star, Sonja, quickly commented on the post and seemingly took credit for all of the socialite’s happiness and success.

“And without me you wouldn’t have met.”

The toaster oven maven was suggesting that Tinsley and Scott would not have met without her help. The engaged couple was introduced by former co-star Carole Radziwill during season 9 of the popular reality show.

While Sonja’s response did include some good wishes for the star, insisting that Tinsley “got the fairytale.” The answer was not all about the future bride. Sonja reminded Tinsley of where she started her journey. She called herself “a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms.”

Sonja’s response may not come as a surprise to fans of the show. Lady Morgan often mentioned during the show that she was instrumental in Tinsley’s success after the socialite fell on hard times. Tinsley was arrested in 2016 in Palm Beach after an altercation with a former boyfriend. She moved back to New York City in 2017 and lived with Sonja in her Upper East Side Townhouse.

During Season 10 of the show, Sonja often commented on how she did not feel as though Tinsley was grateful for all that she provided the disgraced socialite. Tinsley disagreed with this notion buts still famously planned an extravagant party in Sonja’s honor. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to change Sonja’s feelings.

Fans were not too happy that Sonja seemingly took the spotlight away from Tinsley. Lady Morgan’s response received over 180 replies. Many questioned why the star was “making it all about her,” and others called the response “odd.” The Real Housewives of New York City newbie, Leah McSweeney, questioned Sonja’s motives with a simple “wtf.” Sonja has not made any more comments.