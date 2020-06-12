Lauren Dascalo Poses By The Ocean In Pink Zebra-Print Bikini & Bucket Hat

Lauren Dascalo spread some positive vibes in her latest Instagram share on Thursday evening. In a series of images on her feed, the babe took an evening stroll by the ocean as she showed off her curves in a pink zebra-print bikini. In the caption, the model spoke about positive energy.

The photos showed Lauren standing in the sand as the gentle waves rolled onto the shore in the background. The sun appeared to be setting on a somewhat overcast day, though that didn’t stop Lauren from enjoying her time at the beach. She looked as happy and as radiant as ever in her minuscule two-piece.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped top in light pink colors and black zebra stripes. Strings tied at the front of her chest and around her neck. The plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s busty chest, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the back dipped low and revealed some sideboob.

The top cut off just below Lauren’s chest, putting her flat tummy on show. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on Lauren’s waist to expose her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her curvy shape. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere looked perfectly toned in the tiny number.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a light pink bucket hat. She also appeared to be sporting a somewhat natural makeup look, including highlighter, thick lashes, and nude eyeshadow. Lauren wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves beneath the hat.

The first photo showed Lauren with her legs slightly crossed as she leaned forward, causing her chest to spill out. She flexed her ab muscles and pulled her arms behind her back, smiling brightly off-camera. In the second shot, the model turned away, arched her back and pulled at her bikini bottom to show off her round booty.

The post garnered more than 18,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Omg stop you look so cute,” fellow model Alexis Clark said.

“You are out of this world gorgeous,” another user added.

“What an absolute beauty,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier in the week, the stunner went completely topless as she drove her car around Beverly Hills, which her followers loved.