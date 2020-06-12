Brazilian Babe Bru Luccas Is A Total Hottie In Straw Hat & Skimpy Tied Top

Brazilian model Bru Luccas brought the heat to her Instagram page by sharing a photo that saw her clad in skimpy attire with her 3.1 million fans.

In the photo, the fitness model put her toned figure on display in a two-piece set that perfectly highlighted her curves. A geotag in the post indicated that the image was snapped in Vista, California, where it looked to be a gorgeous day. Sunlight illuminated the model’s figure and helped to accentuate her allover glow. The photo appeared to have been snapped in a forest with vibrant green leaves filling the space at the model’s back.

Bru looked happy and relaxed as she looked off into the distance with a big smile. She casually draped both of her arms near her sides and appeared to be taking a step forward. Bru flaunted her curvaceous figure in a mismatched set but did not reveal to fans where she purchased her sexy ensemble.

Bru’s top boasted a lace-up front with long strings that tied in the middle of her chest. The strings stretched across the gap between her chest and offered a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. Her top possessed cold shoulder sleeves and a scooping neckline that left her collar and shoulders entirely bare. The garment had a light cream hue and was ruched and had stitching detail along its edges.

On her lower-half, Bru rocked a pair of light white panties that fit tightly on her curves. Its thick straps stretched across her hips, and the high cut left a portion of her shapely thighs in view. The photo was cropped a few inches below her waist and didn’t reveal a full view of her legs, but judging by the overwhelming response from fans, they were pleased with the look that they received.

Bru went jewelry-free and sported a straw hat on her head to shield her from the sun. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a few natural waves, and they tumbled down past her shoulders and chest. The model appeared to keep her makeup look natural and wore defined brows and a small amount of blush and lipstick.

The post has garnered over 131,000 likes and well over 800 comments from her captivated audience.

“One of a kind beauty,” one follower commented on the sizzling snap.

“Doing ok! Everything about u is stunning hun. Cheers,” another fan replied in response to the question that Bru posed in the caption.

“So Exotic friend,” another Instagrammer gushed with a few flames and heart emoji.